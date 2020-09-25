New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton will not exercise the opt-out clause in his contract this winter, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Rather, Stanton will remain locked in to a pact that will pay him at least $218 million through the 2027 season.

Stanton has been limited to 39 games over the past two seasons because of various injuries, but his health woes aren't the only reason he's foregoing the free-agent market. The global pandemic has impacted teams' financial situations, and will likely contribute to a chilly free-agent market.

As such, Stanton was unlikely to find a more lucrative deal on the open market.

Giancarlo Stanton NYY • DH • 27 BA .261 R 11 HR 4 RBI 10 SB 1 View Profile

Stanton, who will celebrate his 31st birthday come November, has hit .261/.393/.522 (151 OPS+) with four home runs in 21 games this season. For his career, he's batted .268/.359/.547 (144 OPS+) with 312 home runs. Stanton has accumulated 40.9 Wins Above Replacement over 11 big-league seasons, according to Baseball-Reference's calculations, including 5.2 as a member of the Yankees.

The Yankees acquired Stanton from the Miami Marlins in December 2017 for a return that included veteran infielder Starlin Castro (now with the Washington Nationals), right-handed pitching prospect Jorge Guzman, and infield prospect Jose Devers. Guzman made his big-league debut earlier this season. In accordance with the terms of the trade agreement, the Marlins will now send the Yankees six $5 million payments on July 1 and Oct. 1 of 2026, 2027, and 2028 -- or $30 million in total. (Do note that, for salary tax purposes, that payment is considered to be $3 million a year for 10 years.)

Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez has also indicated that he does not intend to opt out this winter.