New York Yankees slugging DH Giancarlo Stanton remains sidelined with soreness in both elbows. He's yet to see action this spring and will open the upcoming regular season on the injured list. Now, though, Stanton is taking a more alarming tone in appraising his injury and his attempts to heal from them. On Saturday, Stanton talked to reporters about his ailing elbows. He characterized the injuries in both elbows as "severe" and also raised the possibility of season-ending surgery:

Stanton not long ago received platelet-rich plasma injections in both elbows, which have been afflicting him since last year. By the sounds of things, though, those injections have not yielded the desired healing and relief, at least not yet.

Gerrit Cole injury: Trade candidates, free-agent targets for Yankees if their ace misses significant time Dayn Perry

Stanton, now 35, missed roughly a month last season with a hamstring strain but still managed to tally 27 home runs in 114 games. He also had an excellent postseason, as he set the Yankees single-postseason record with seven homers in 14 games. That helped earn him ALCS MVP honors -- a feat he accomplished while dealing with those painful elbows.

The reigning AL champs have dealt with some critical injuries this spring. In addition to Stanton's elbows, reigning AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil is out until at least late May/early June with a lat strain. As well, ace Gerrit Cole's status is uncertain after he underwent an MRI on his pitching elbow. As for the DH situation in Stanton's absence, the Yankees are presently lined up to give Ben Rice platoon duty at the position. The Yankees have had at least cursory discussions with J.D. Martinez, who's still on the free-agent market, but nothing seems imminent.