Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton throws shade at Marlins during spring training press conference
Stanton tasted the postseason for the first time in 2018
Yankees designated hitter/outfielder Giancarlo Stanton spent the first eight years of his career in relative obscurity with the Marlins. In his first season with the Yankees, the Bronx Bombers advanced to the ALDS. It was Stanton's first appearance in the postseason, something that isn't lost on him in his first press conference during spring training of 2019:
Burn! Shade!
The Marlins won 80 games in 2010, their highest total when was Stanton on the roster. They won 79 in 2016 and 77 in 2017 before dumping Stanton along with Christian Yelich, Marcell Ozuna and some others. On the flip-side, the Yankees haven't had a losing record since 1992, the year before the Marlins were even in existence.
The phrase "night and day" certainly applies here. Stanton must feel like he's been freed and it sort of comes out with that smile in the video above.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Why Bochy is a HOF no-brainer
Bochy is 11th in career wins and has four pennants and three World Series titles
-
Giants' Bruce Bochy to retire after 2019
Bochy won three World Series titles in San Francisco
-
Trout comments on Phillies speculation
Trout faced questions about the Phillies when he showed up for Angels spring training
-
Cubs owner: Team has no money to spend
The Cubs, one of the most valuable teams in pro sports, are crying broke
-
Rumors: Red Sox want to extend Sale
Here's the latest MLB gossip as players head to Florida and Arizona
-
Bryant wants to bury hatchet with Molina
Molina took issue with Bryant joking about St. Louis