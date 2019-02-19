Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton throws shade at Marlins during spring training press conference

Yankees designated hitter/outfielder Giancarlo Stanton spent the first eight years of his career in relative obscurity with the Marlins. In his first season with the Yankees, the Bronx Bombers advanced to the ALDS. It was Stanton's first appearance in the postseason, something that isn't lost on him in his first press conference during spring training of 2019:

Giancarlo Stanton with a slight at his former team when asked about what he's learned in New York 💀 pic.twitter.com/5UxAfqg8j6 — SNY (@SNYtv) February 18, 2019

Burn! Shade!

The Marlins won 80 games in 2010, their highest total when was Stanton on the roster. They won 79 in 2016 and 77 in 2017 before dumping Stanton along with Christian Yelich, Marcell Ozuna and some others. On the flip-side, the Yankees haven't had a losing record since 1992, the year before the Marlins were even in existence.

The phrase "night and day" certainly applies here. Stanton must feel like he's been freed and it sort of comes out with that smile in the video above.