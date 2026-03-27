MLB Opening Day 2026 is in the books, and the San Francisco Giants are now out to even the series against the New York Yankees on Friday. The New York Yankees (1-0) won the season opener 7-0 against the San Francisco Giants in a standalone Opening Night game on Wednesday as manager Tony Vitello debuted for San Francisco. The Yankees will start Cam Schlittler (4-3, 2.96 ERA) in Game 2 of the series, while the Giants will roll out former Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray (11-8, 3.65).

First pitch is at 4:35 p.m. ET from Oracle Park in San Francisco. The latest Yankees vs. Giants odds list New York as the -130 favorite on the money line (risk $130 to win $100), with San Francisco at +110 (risk $100 to win $110). The over/under for total runs is 8.5. Before making any Giants vs. Yankees picks or MLB predictions, be sure to see the Yankees vs. Giants predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It was a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks last season. It also excelled making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Yankees vs. Giants and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Yankees vs. Giants:

Yankees vs. Giants money line Yankees -130, Giants +110 Yankees vs. Giants over/under 8.5 runs Yankees vs. Giants run line Yankees -1.5 (+131) Yankees vs. Giants picks See picks at SportsLine Yankees vs. Giants streaming Fubo (try for free)

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Top Yankees vs. Giants predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Yankees vs. Giants, the model is going Over 8.5 combined runs. The total has gone Over in six of the Giants last seven games against the Yankees. The Giants are also 0-7 SU in their last seven games when playing at home against the Yankees.

Ray is 2-3 with a 3.96 ERA in seven career appearances (all starts) against the Yankees. Judge is 3-for-8 lifetime versus the former Cy Young Award winner, with three home runs. Both lineups are forecasted to find success on Friday as the model projects there being 9.5 runs scored on average. Get the Yankees vs. Giants money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Yankees vs. Giants picks

After simulating every pitch of the Yankees vs. Giants 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Yankees vs. Giants, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.