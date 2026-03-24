MLB Opening Day 2026 is just around the corner as the San Francisco Giants host the New York Yankees in a standalone matchup on Wednesday evening. New York is coming off a 94-68 campaign in 2025. The Yankees lost in the divisional round to the Blue Jays. The Giants, meanwhile, went 81-81 and missed the MLB playoffs last year. San Francisco hired Tony Vitello from the University of Tennessee to be its new manager in 2026. Max Fried will be the Opening Day starter for the Yankees, while Logan Webb will be on the hill for the Giants.

First pitch from Oracle Park is at 8:05 p.m. ET. The latest Yankees vs. Giants odds list New York as the -121 favorite on the money line (risk $121 to win $100). The over/under for total runs is 7. Before making any Giants vs. Yankees picks, be sure to see the Yankees vs. Giants predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It was a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks last season. It also excelled making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Giants vs. Yankees and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Yankees vs. Giants:

Yankees vs. Giants money line Yankees -121, Giants +101 Yankees vs. Giants over/under 7 runs Yankees vs. Giants run line Yankees -1.5 (+147) Yankees vs. Giants picks See picks at SportsLine Yankees vs. Giants streaming Netflix

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Top Yankees vs. Giants predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Giants vs. Yankees, the model is going Over 7 combined runs. New York had the best offense in baseball last year, averaging 5.19 runs per game. Most of the top producers are back, including Aaron Judge, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham. The Giants, meanwhile, ranked 17th in runs scored last year. They hope the addition of contact specialist Luis Arraez into the leadoff spot helps balance a lineup with some power bats such as Rafael Devers, Willy Adames and Matt Chapman.

SportsLine's model projects more than 1.5 total bases for Judge, Chisholm, and Ben Rice for the Yankees. The Giants, meanwhile, are projected to get around 1.5 total bases from Adames and Heliot Ramos. The model projected 8.4 combined runs as the Over hits in 70% of simulations. Get the Giants vs. Yankees money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Giants vs. Yankees picks

After simulating every pitch of Yankees vs. Giants 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Yankees vs. Giants, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.