Yankees' Gleyber Torres back in lineup less than 24 hours after injury scare sent him to the hospital
Torres left Sunday night's game with what the team called a 'core issue'
After completing a four-game sweep of the Red Sox, the Yankees will look to extend their American League East lead with a three game series against the Orioles in Baltimore this week. They'll start the series opener with Gleyber Torres in the lineup.
The infielder will be New York's designated hitter for Monday's matchup (GameTracker). This is noteworthy because during Sunday's series finale, Torres became the latest victim of the Yankees' season-long injury epidemic, exiting in the eighth inning with what manager Aaron Boone labeled as a "core issue." The Yankees immediately sent Torres to the hospital to undergo further testing. Later Sunday night, Torres' father, Eusebio, tweeted from his personal Twitter account, that his son had checked out fine.
Here's more on Torres' injury scare:
This season, Torres has completely dominated the Orioles, In 12 games against Baltimore, he's batting a ridiculous .465/.540/1.233 with 10 home runs and 13 RBI. Torres has four multi-homer game against the Orioles this season.
Fellow infielder Gio Urshela was also injured during Sunday's game after fouling two balls off his leg in the sixth inning before exiting. The X-rays on his leg were negative, but he's out of Monday's lineup.
Despite the rash of injuries that have hit New York over the course of the season, the first-place Yankees have the best record in the American League at 72-39.
