Yankees' Gleyber Torres exits game after slipping, buckling knee on fielding attempt
Torres, 22, was presumably lifted for precautionary reasons
The New York Yankees have been hit harder with injuries this year than any other team in the majors. Entering Friday, the Yankees had lost more than 2,500 days to the shelf, per Spotrac. For perspective, the gap between the Yankees and the second-place team was roughly the same as the gap between the second-place team and the ninth-place team.
The Yankees, then, have been especially snake bitten throughout the regular season.
There's still more than a week to go before the postseason, but the Yankees suffered another injury scare on Friday night during their game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Take a look below and check out what happened to Gleyber Torres:
As you can see, Torres slipped on a pop-up throw attempt in the fourth inning. He remained in the game for the time being, but was later lifted -- likely for precautionary purposes -- with the Yankees playing DJ LeMahieu at second base and Gio Urshela at third base.
Torres, 22, is in the midst of an outstanding season. In his first 139 games this season, he'd homered 38 times and had hit .285/.345/.549 (134 OPS+) while splitting time between shortstop and second base.
