Yankees' Gleyber Torres records fourth multi-homer game against the Orioles this season

Torres has homered 12 times this season, 10 of those versus Baltimore

On Tuesday, the Baltimore Orioles gave up their 100th home run of the season in what was their 48th game. In doing so, the Orioles became the quickest team to yield 100 dingers in a year -- an indignity that seems like it will only continue to get worse over the coming months. Take Wednesday night for example: the Orioles permitted five home runs over the first five innings against the Yankees, including a pair to infielder Gleyber Torres.

Torres's two-dinger game was particularly noteworthy since it marked the fourth time this season he'd hit multiple homers against the Orioles. That's not a typo -- Torres has four multi-homer games (and 10 of his 12 total home runs) against Baltimore this season. It's May 22nd.

For perspective, just 19 hitters other than Torres had more than one multi-homer game this season coming into Wednesday, and only seven others had three multi-homer games. No one had four, meaning Torres is the first to that mark. Credit or blame Orioles pitching, depending on your perspective.

Unfortunately for Torres, Thursday's series finale will be the last time he sees Baltimore until August.

CBS Sports Staff

