Yankees' Gleyber Torres was removed from game because of 'core' issue again

The Yankees remain in first place and also the most banged up team in the league. The latest victim is All-Star second baseman Gleyber Torres, who left Tuesday night's win in the third inning because of a "core" injury, via yankees.com. According to the team, Torres had tests in a hospital on Sunday and nothing came back negative.

Still, apparently the issue persisted, because Torres is headed back to New York for more tests (via Lindsey Adler of The Athletic).

This seems a bit troubling, no? Torres just went 0 for 7 since his initial tests against a pretty bad pitching staff. The Yankees already have a small village on the injured list and the hunch here is Torres joins it.

Torres, 22, is hitting .281/.347/.505 with 23 homers, 62 RBI and 70 runs this season. The two-time All-Star is in his second season.

If Torres does miss time, the Yankees can roll with DJ LeMahieu at second, Gio Urshela at third and Mike Ford at first.

The Yankees are 74-39 and remain in first place in the AL East by nine games. It's pretty scary how good they've been in spite of all these injuries and they just keep happening.