Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe started his sophomore season strong, but things have gone off the rails since and he's looking rough enough that some in the Bronx have been wondering if he could use some more minor-league seasoning.

Yankees president Brian Cashman said a demotion for the 23-year-old former top prospect hasn't even been discussed and noted that while Volpe doesn't have much Triple-A experience, he's learning an incredibly tough craft in the majors.

"It (hitting) is tough, arguably the toughest thing in all sports," Cashman told the New York Post. "I understand that. We understand that. His ebbs and flows are obviously what they are. But our belief in the player and that he's a foundational piece are also there. We think he's the solution and not part of the current problem. I understand it is fair to ask any and all questions, but I am here to reinforce that our belief in him is steadfast."

In 159 games as a rookie last season, Volpe hit .209/.283/.383 (80 OPS+) with 23 doubles, four triples, 21 homers, 60 RBI, 62 runs, 24 steals and 3.3 WAR.

In 124 games so far this year, he's hitting .247/.297/.383 (89 OPS+) with 23 doubles, seven triples, 11 homers, 46 RBI, 76 runs, 20 steals and 2.9 WAR.

So there are some areas where he's grown, notably batting average, though his power has dipped. He scores out as a great defender at shortstop, but not quite as well as last year.

Let's also consider the massive start he had this season, causing manager Aaron Boone to move him to the leadoff spot in front of perennial MVP candidates Juan Soto and Aaron Judge. Through 15 games, Volpe was hitting .382/.477/.564. In his 109 since, the slash line is .231/.273/.362. He's currently gone 4 for his last 42 with 15 strikeouts and three walks.

With a non-contender, it would be a no-brainer to just leave Volpe in the everyday lineup to continue to develop at the MLB level. The Yankees' situation, however, is that of a team clinging to a half-game lead in the AL East while also having a shot at the best overall record in baseball, which could make a huge difference in playoff positioning.

The longer Volpe struggles, the more the questions will mount. For now, Cashman is sticking with his guy.