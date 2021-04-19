Less than three weeks into the 2021 season, the New York Yankees are in crisis mode. The Yankees were swept at home by the AL East rival Tampa Bay Rays over the weekend, dropping them to an American League worst 5-10. It's only the eighth time in franchise history the Yankees have lost 10 of their first 15 games, and the first time since 1997.

"Disappointed with the start. We're better than this. Looking forward to better days ahead," GM Brian Cashman told reporters, including WNBC-TV's Bruce Beck, during a rare off-day conference call Monday. "Our offense is a prime target for our ailments. Our starters have not gone deep. We trust our players. We trust our process. We are going to get it corrected."

New York's offense has been dismal in the early going, producing a collective .210/.296/.346 batting line with only 16 home runs in 15 games. The Yankees have as many big-name sluggers as any team in the sport and they've played nine of their 15 games at homer-happy Yankee Stadium, and yet they rank dead last in baseball in slugging percentage. It's hard to believe.

When the offense performs as poor as it has, and when the team looks as disjointed as the Yankees have, it's only natural for the manager's and hitting coach's job security to come into the question. Don't expect the Yankees to make any changes, however. Cashman confirmed manager Aaron Boone, hitting coach Marcus Thames, and the rest of the staff are safe.

"Trust," Cashman said when asked what gives him faith Boone & Co. are the right people to lead the team, according to SI.com's Max Goodman and MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. "I've got a lot of trust in the people we have. I've seen them work a lot of magic along the way ... We're not reactive. I don't see us reacting to not believing in the staff we have, and the players we have either."

Perhaps that's the dreaded vote of confidence and Boone is a bad week away from being ousted, but I doubt it. The Yankees have never made an in-season coaching or managerial change under Cashman -- their last in-season managerial change came in June 1990, when Stump Merrill replaced Bucky Dent -- and I don't think they're going to start after a bad April.

There's only so much the Yankees can do to shake up their roster this early in the season -- "I don't see us reacting to how to shake the roster up too quickly," Cashman said, according to The Athletic's Lindsey Adler -- so it's up to the players currently on the roster to right the ship. It's not what fans want to hear, but at this point, staying patience is the club's best course of action.

"That's our message to our players. We do believe in you, we know what you're capable of," Cashman told Adler. "This is a bad stretch and we're gonna get though this together. This isn't us versus them. This is collectively all of us wearing this, including myself."