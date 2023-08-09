The New York Yankees are at high risk of missing the postseason for the first time since 2016. Yet owner Hal Steinbrenner is not entertaining making a change at the top of the front office. Rather, general manager Brian Cashman's job is safe no matter how the season plays out, reports Bob Klapisch of NJ.com.

"The idea (of firing Cashman) isn't even on the table," a source told Klapisch. "It's not up for discussion."

Cashman has served as the Yankees general manager since 1998. He's been the architect of several World Series-winning teams. He's also constructed a roster that, so far, has amassed a 59-55 record. In this year's American League East, that's good for a fourth-place standing and an 11 1/2-game deficit. The Yankees are 4 1/2 games back of the Toronto Blue Jays in the hunt for the third and final American League wild-card spot. Their plus-six run differential is the worst in the division.

Whereas Cashman is certain to return for another season, manager Aaron Boone's future is described as being less safe -- in part because his contract expires after the 2024 campaign. That doesn't mean Steinbrenner will make a change in the dugout -- this is hardly the first time Boone has occupied what appears to be a hot seat -- but if one of the two goes, he's the odds-on favorite.

The Yankees have had a tumultuous recent stretch. Most notably, they placed veteran first baseman Anthony Rizzo on the injured list with a likely concussion stemming from a collision in late May with San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. Boone continued to play Rizzo, even after Rizzo complained about fogginess and was in the midst of an awful slump.

According to SportsLine's model, the Yankees have a 13% chance of making it into the playoffs.