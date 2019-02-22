Yankees GM Brian Cashman on missing out on Manny Machado: 'You can't have them all'

The New York Yankees didn't win the Manny Machado sweepstakes, but general manager Brian Cashman seems to think that the team will be okay without the superstar free agent.

Speaking to a group of reporters at spring training in Tampa, Florida, here's what Cashman said about Machado, who was officially introduced as a member of the Padres after a signing a massive 10-year, $300 million free-agent deal, via the New York Daily News.

"Regardless of who the next big free agent is and where they ultimately sign, the message from my perspective as general manager of this club for a long time is: we like our club ... We have a special group of people. We are one of the teams that has a legitimate shot to do something like being the last team standing and celebrating. Ultimately, we'll be judged on all that different stuff, but I do like our team a lot and I like what we have going on here."

The Yankees met with Machado during his free agency tour last December, but Cashman confirmed reports that the team never seriously engaged in negotiations.

Brian Cashman said that the Yankees did not discuss numbers during their dinner with Manny Machado. He added what he used to tell George Steinbrenner: “You can’t have them all.” — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) February 22, 2019

The Yankees GM said that Machado's final landing spot is the best place for him:

"The bottom line is the free agency process leads people to where they belong, and Manny belongs in San Diego at this point in his career," Cashman said. "I wish him the best of luck. He won't be wreaking havoc on us other than if we play him in (an interleague) series."

Cashman confidently doubled down on the team he's assembled for 2019, which includes the notable additions of starting pitcher James Paxton and reliever Adam Ottavino, plus infielders DJ LeMahieu and Troy Tulowitzki. The Yankees also brought back Zack Britton, CC Sabathia and J.A. Happ along with avoiding arbitration with their ace Luis Severino.

Yankees fans have been clamoring for the team to sign Bryce Harper or Machado this winter, but it looks like the team will end this winter passing up on both of the top free agents. Earlier this month, Yankees managing general partner and owner Hal Steinbrenner responded to the criticism that the team has been cheap this offseason, describing that narrative as "false."