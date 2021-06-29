The New York Yankees will enter their contest on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Angels having dropped four consecutive games. The Yankees, 40-38 on the season, are stationed in fourth place in the American League East, some 7 1/2 games back of the Boston Red Sox. If the playoffs were to begin tomorrow, the Yankees would've missed out on a wild card spot by six games.

Despite a disappointing effort to date by the Yankees, general manager Brian Cashman isn't looking to blame manager Aaron Boone or scapegoat any of Boone's coaches. Rather, he shouldered the blame himself on Tuesday.

"This is not an Aaron Boone problem. This is not a coaching staff problem," Cashman told reporters, including Max Goodman of Sports Illustrated. "We're not getting the results, and I'm the head of baseball operations, so that falls more on me."

The Yankees' upcoming schedule won't do them any favors as they attempt to turn their season around.

After three more games against the Angels, the Yankees will play host to the Mets for three games as part of the Subway Series. New York will then head to the west coast for six total against the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros.

After that, the Yankees will begin a stretch that will see them play the Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays -- two of the three teams ahead of them in the East -- a combined 11 times in 13 games. By the end of those series, the calendar will read "Friday, July 30" -- or the same day as Major League Baseball's trade deadline.

Perhaps predictably, given the Yankees' play thus far and their upcoming schedule, Cashman was asked if he'd be open to selling at the deadline, depending on how the next month shakes out. "If we fall like a stone, then we have to regroup and reassess," he said, according to The Athletic's Lindsey Adler.

The Yankees, obviously, hope it doesn't come to that.