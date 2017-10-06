Yankees-Indians ALDS Game 2 lineups: Can Yankees solve Corey Kluber?

Less than 24 hours since taking the field for Game 1 of the ALDS, the New York Yankees and Cleveland Indians are set to face for Game 2 at 5:08 p.m. ET on MLB Network (most cable systems have the network on a free preview right now, too). For more on how to watch the game, we've got you covered.

As for the lineups, let's run them down.

Visiting Yankees (0-1)

Brett Gardner , LF Aaron Judge , RF Gary Sanchez , C Didi Gregorius , SS Starlin Castro , 2B Greg Bird , 1B Aaron Hicks , CF Jacoby Ellsbury , DH Todd Frazier , 3B



LHP CC Sabathia

No real surprises here. The big thing is these are the guys tasked with taking down the mighty Corey Kluber . In two starts vs. the Yankees this season, Kluber was 2-0 with a 1.59 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 17 innings.

Home Indians (1-0)

Francisco Lindor , SS Jason Kipnis , CF Jose Ramirez , 2B Edwin Encarnacion , DH Carlos Santana , 1B Jay Bruce , RF Austin Jackson , LF Yan Gomes , C Giovanny Urshela , 3B



RHP Corey Kluber

Facing the lefty, right-handed swinging Jackson gets the nod in left this time over lefty Lonnie Chisenhall while Gomes takes over for Roberto Perez behind the plate. Gomes caught Kluber 26 times this season while Perez caught him just three times, so neither of these moves is a surprise. It's the boilerplate lineup facing a lefty and with Kluber on the mound at this point.