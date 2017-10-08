Yankees-Indians ALDS weather: Wet and rainy forecast for Game 3, but playable
Not the best baseball weather in New York on Sunday, but it is playable
NEW YORK -- Sunday evening, the Cleveland Indians will look to punch their ticket to the ALCS with a win over the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the ALDS. The Tribe took Game 1 before behind Trevor Bauer, then came from behind for an epic win in Game 2.
The ALDS shifts from Progressive Field to Yankee Stadium for Game 3, and Sunday night, the two teams will play under cloudy skies with some threat of rain. Not the best baseball weather. Here's a look at the afternoon sky above Yankee Stadium, some five hours before first pitch:
According to CBS New York, the heaviest rain is expected to hold off until midnight or so, which should give the Yankees and Indians plenty of time to complete Game 3. The chance of rain from 7 p.m. ET to 12 a.m. ET is low, and any rain we do get won't be heavy. Not the best baseball weather, but it should be playable.
-
ALDS Game 3: Brantley at DH for Indians
Encarnacion hurt his ankle on a play at second base in Game 2
-
Did Maddon make wrong call in Game 2?
Carl Edwards Jr., a right-hander, gave up the big home run to Bryce Harper
-
Young SP core to build around Rockies
Jon Gray, Kyle Freeland, German Marquez, and other make for a very strong collection of young...
-
Astros vs. Red Sox: Beltran starts at DH
Here's how they'll line it up for Game 3 of the ALDS at Fenway Park on Sunday afternoon
-
How to watch Indians-Yankees Game 3
After a marathon Game 2, the series will come to the Bronx as the Yankees fight for their...
-
How to watch Astros-Red Sox Game 3
The Red Sox have their back up against the wall, as Jose Altuve will try to lead the Astros...
Add a Comment