Yankees-Indians ALDS weather: Wet and rainy forecast for Game 3, but playable

NEW YORK -- Sunday evening, the Cleveland Indians will look to punch their ticket to the ALCS with a win over the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the ALDS. The Tribe took Game 1 before behind Trevor Bauer, then came from behind for an epic win in Game 2.

The ALDS shifts from Progressive Field to Yankee Stadium for Game 3, and Sunday night, the two teams will play under cloudy skies with some threat of rain. Not the best baseball weather. Here's a look at the afternoon sky above Yankee Stadium, some five hours before first pitch:

The skies above Yankee Stadium look threatening for Game 3. CBS Sports

According to CBS New York, the heaviest rain is expected to hold off until midnight or so, which should give the Yankees and Indians plenty of time to complete Game 3. The chance of rain from 7 p.m. ET to 12 a.m. ET is low, and any rain we do get won't be heavy. Not the best baseball weather, but it should be playable.