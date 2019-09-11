Yankees injuries: Aaron Hicks appears unlikely to play again in 2019 season, could require elbow surgery

The New York Yankees can't seem to go two days without either losing a key player to injury or updating that status of a key player who was already lost to injury. To wit, on Wednesday Yankees manager Aaron Boone briefed the media on what's going on with outfielder Aaron Hicks, who hasn't appeared in a big-league game since Aug. 3 due to a flexor strain.

Unlike Giancarlo Stanton, who could return to the lineup next week, it seems Hicks might be done for the year. At minimum, Boone made it clear that Hicks is not nearing activation:

Aaron Boone said that it’s “a gray kind of thing” with Aaron Hicks. He’s still shut down for a few more weeks as they decide the next course of action. Surgery is on the table. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) September 11, 2019

After 2d opinion with Dr. Neal ElAttrache in California, Aaron Hicks was given recommendation of a few more weeks of rest, then re-evaluation. Doesn't mean he'll avoid Tommy John surgery. Just that more time for healing/further examination in a few weeks is recommended. #Yankees — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) September 11, 2019

Based on the timetables in play, it sure seems like Hicks is going to miss the remainder of the regular season. Barring a surprise turnaround, he shouldn't be expected to contribute during the playoffs, either.

Hicks has appeared in just 59 games this season, having missed the first month-plus of the season due to a strained back. When he has played, he's performed a little below his recent marks -- his OPS+ is 103, as opposed to the 122 and 127 figures of the previous two years.

Hicks' absence would have been notable even if he were the only one missing from the Yankees' outfield. Combined with Stanton and Aaron Judge each having stints on the shelf, and the Yankees have had those three in the same lineup just twice all year.

Remarkably, the Yankees are nonetheless in the hunt for the best record in baseball thanks to surprising contributions from the likes of Mike Tauchman (now also injured), Clint Frazier, and Cameron Maybin, as well as dependable mainstay Brett Gardner.

Hicks signed a seven-year extension with the Yankees back in spring. Had he not done so, he would be heading into free agency on a sour note.