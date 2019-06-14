Yankees injuries: Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge expected to return next week following Triple-A rehab
Stanton and Judge plan to play some rehab games at Triple-A over the weekend
The New York Yankees haven't started sluggers Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge in the same game since March 31 due to injuries. But that could change as soon as next week -- and would change on Friday if their Triple-A affiliate counted. The Yankees kicked off Flag Day by announcing Stanton and Judge would spend the weekend with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre:
Stanton, who had previously been rehabbing with New York's High-A affiliate, has appeared in just three big-league games this season. Originally, he required time on the shelf to deal with a strained bicep muscle. Since then, however, Stanton has had his absence extended by shoulder and calf woes. He's likely to be activated on Tuesday, per manager Aaron Boone.
Judge, meanwhile, has been out since April 20 due to a strained oblique. It's also possible he returns to New York's lineup within the next week, depending on how he fares over the weekend. In 20 games with the Yankees, he'd hit five home runs and posted a .925 OPS.
The Yankees have fared well despite the Stanton and Judge injuries, as well as a slew of others they've encountered during the year. New York is currently a half game up on the Tampa Bay Rays for sole possession of first place in the American League East. To date, the Yankees have 991 days to the injured list, per Spotrac; no other team is within 150 days of that figure.
Remember that you can find all the latest injury updates by checking out our tracker.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Picks: MLB targets, WNBA sharp play
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
2019 College World Series schedule
The road is Omaha is complete, now it's time for the College World Series
-
Printable College World Series bracket
Get your official 2019 tourney bracket right here as we approach the College World Series
-
MLB DFS lineups, top picks for June 14
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
MLB odds, picks, top parlay for June 14
SportsLine's top experts have released their best MLB parlay for today
-
Ramos learns wife is pregnant in-game
Veteran catcher Wilson Ramos and his wife Yeli are expecting their third child