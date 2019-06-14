Yankees injuries: Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge expected to return next week following Triple-A rehab

The New York Yankees haven't started sluggers Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge in the same game since March 31 due to injuries. But that could change as soon as next week -- and would change on Friday if their Triple-A affiliate counted. The Yankees kicked off Flag Day by announcing Stanton and Judge would spend the weekend with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre:

Earlier today, the Yankees transferred the rehab assignment for OF Giancarlo Stanton from Single-A Tampa to Triple-A @swbrailriders. Additionally, OF Aaron Judge will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A @swbrailriders tonight. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 14, 2019

Stanton, who had previously been rehabbing with New York's High-A affiliate, has appeared in just three big-league games this season. Originally, he required time on the shelf to deal with a strained bicep muscle. Since then, however, Stanton has had his absence extended by shoulder and calf woes. He's likely to be activated on Tuesday, per manager Aaron Boone.

Judge, meanwhile, has been out since April 20 due to a strained oblique. It's also possible he returns to New York's lineup within the next week, depending on how he fares over the weekend. In 20 games with the Yankees, he'd hit five home runs and posted a .925 OPS.

The Yankees have fared well despite the Stanton and Judge injuries, as well as a slew of others they've encountered during the year. New York is currently a half game up on the Tampa Bay Rays for sole possession of first place in the American League East. To date, the Yankees have 991 days to the injured list, per Spotrac; no other team is within 150 days of that figure.

