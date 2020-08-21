Watch Now: Highlights: Rays at Yankees ( 2:14 )

For a team that has the sixth best record in baseball, not a whole lot seems to be going right for the New York Yankees these days. The Yankees were swept at home by the Rays earlier this week, and their 2019 injury problems have carried over to 2020.

On Friday the Yankees announced three players have been placed on the injured list: LHP Luis Avilan (shoulder inflammation), LHP James Paxton (forearm flexor), and SS Gleyber Torres (Grade 1 left quad and hamstring strains). The Yankees did not announce a timetable for their returns, though the nature of the Torres and Paxton injuries suggest they will miss weeks, not days.

The Yankees now have 10 players on the injured list. Here are the other seven:

New York its without its starting middle infield (LeMahieu and Torres), its top two hitters (Judge and Stanton), its No. 2 starter (Severino), and two top setup man (Britton and Kahnle). Last season the Yankees sent an MLB record 30 different players to the injured list. That prompted them to overhaul their training staff after the season. Doesn't seem to have helped much.

Torres suffered his injury running out a ground ball during Thursday's game. He stumbled on his way to first base, though it's unclear whether the stumble caused the injury or the injury caused the stumble. Here's the play:

With LeMahieu and Torres sidelined, the Yankees will turn to reserves Thairo Estrada and Tyler Wade on the middle infield. Both are young and have ability, but are unproven at the MLB level. Putting Miguel Andujar at third base and Gio Urshela at either second or short is a possible. The Yankees have veteran infielders Matt Duffy and Jordy Mercer at the alternate site.

Paxton started Thursday's game and held the Rays hitless through four innings before the wheels came off in the fifth inning. He complained of elbow tightness after the game and was sent for an MRI. Forearm and flexor injuries are a common precursor to Tommy John surgery, though not always. It does not sound like Paxton needs surgery at this time.

Paxton had back surgery in February and completed his rehab on schedule in May. He was a full participant in Summer Camp, though his velocity has been down all year, and now he's out with an arm injury. When a guy who usually sits 95-99 mph comes out throwing 91-94 mph, pretty good chance something's up, and that is the case here.

Clarke Schmidt, New York's top pitching prospect, was impressive in spring training and summer camp and could get the call to replace Paxton. Other options include swingman Michael King and righty Jonathan Loaisiga, who has assumed a more high-leverage bullpen role since Kahnle's injury. Righties Nick Nelson and Miguel Yajure are other possibilities.

The Yankees have not announced corresponding moves for Friday's injured list placements and they may not for a few days. Their weekend series with the Mets has been postponed because of the Mets' COVID-19 outbreak. The Yankees' next scheduled game is Tuesday night in Atlanta. They may not make any additions to their roster until then.

The Aug. 31 trade deadline is only 10 days away and the Yankees figured to be in the market for pitching help (both rotation and bullpen) even before Britton and Paxton got hurt. GM Brian Cashman will surely increase those efforts now. The Torres injury could push the Yankees into the infield market as well.