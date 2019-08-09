Yankees injury tracker: Luis Severino working his way back, plus an update on every player on the IL

If you were to simply look at the AL East standings with no context, you might think that it has been a breeze this season in the Bronx. The Yankees hold a big league in the division and appear as though they might cruise to their first division title since 2012.

But context is important when discussing these 2019 New York Yankees, especially because their success is made all the more impressive when you consider some of the hurdles they've had to leap over since Opening Day. New York has been forced to overcome injuries and absences from a plethora of players -- often very key pieces -- all season long, and all the while they've rarely missed a beat.

In total, the Yanks have seen 24 players hit the Injured List this season -- almost an entire roster of players who have served a stint on the IL! There have been 28 total stints on the IL for Yankees players this year, an absolutely preposterous number for a team that has spent most of the year in first place.

This Yankees team has done a tremendous job of sticking to a "next man up" mentality, refusing to throw in the towel when some of their more important pieces have been hit by the health bug. Instead, some unexpected names have emerged and become improbable contributors as they've found success in the opportunities that injuries have provided to them.

And they'll need to continue to prove they're a deep, resilient team because they're certainly not out of the woods yet. After a first half in which they survived absences from a huge collection of key pieces, including but not limited to Giancarlo Stanton, Luis Severino, Dellin Betances and Aaron Judge, the Yankees are still bogged down with a large list of injured players.

Let's take a look at which New York players are currently out of action and when they're due to return down the stretch as the playoffs inch closer.

Nearing return

David Hale RP • ERA 2.89 WHIP 1.15 IP 37.1 BB 6 K 22

Status: Lumbar spine strain (10-day IL)

Expected Return: August

Hale has resumed throwing after his back injury and is eligible to return this week.

Jonathan Loaisiga SP • ERA 4.50 WHIP 1.50 IP 14.0 BB 8 K 13

Status: Rotator cuff strain (60-day IL)

Expected Return: mid-August

Loaisiga is still a few weeks away but has begun his minor league rehab stint. He made his first appearance last week in Double-A and pitched well.

Gary Sanchez C • BA .229 R 43 HR 24 RBI 58 SB 0

Status: Groin strain (10-day IL)

Expected Return: August

Sanchez is reportedly very close to returning and could be activated as early as this week.

Still rehabbing

Jake Barrett RP •

Status: Elbow inflammation (60-day IL)

Expected Return: Unknown

Barrett was moved to the 60-day IL in June and there's no current timetable for his return.

Dellin Betances RP • ERA 0 WHIP 0 IP 0 BB 0 K 0

Status: Shoulder impingement (60-day IL)

Expected Return: August-September

Betances hasn't pitched this season but he's moving through his throwing program and is expected to make his debut before the playoffs start.

Greg Bird 1B •

Status: Left plantar fascia tear (60-day IL)

Expected Return: Unknown

As of last week, Bird still wasn't doing baseball activities and was "nowhere close" to a return.

Edwin Encarnacion DH • BA .240 R 75 HR 30 RBI 76 SB 0

Status: Fractured bone in right wrist (10-day IL)

Expected Return: Late August/early September

Encarnacion was placed on the IL after getting hit by a pitch in a game against the Red Sox over the weekend.

Ben Heller RP • ERA 0 WHIP 0 IP 0 BB 0 K 0

Status: Tommy John surgery/forearm strain (60-day IL)

Expected Return: September

Heller suffered a setback in his return from Tommy John rehab but he's back to throwing and could be an option in September.

Aaron Hicks CF • BA .235 R 41 HR 12 RBI 36 SB 1

Status: Flexor strain (10-day IL)

Expected Return: Unknown

There's no timetable for Hicks' return, though it was recently announced he won't need surgery.

Jordan Montgomery SP • ERA 0 WHIP 0 IP 0 BB 0 K 0

Status: Tommy John surgery (60-day IL)

Expected Return: September

Montgomery continues to work his way back from major surgery and remains hopeful he'll be part of the Yankees plan when the rosters expand in September.

CC Sabathia SP • ERA 4.78 WHIP 1.37 IP 90.1 BB 30 K 82

Status: Knee inflammation (10-day IL)

Expected Return: mid-August

Sabathia is battling knee issues and recently had two injections to help deal with the pain and healing process.

Luis Severino SP • ERA 0 WHIP 0 IP 0 BB 0 K 0

Status: Rotator cuff inflammation/lat strain (60-day IL)

Expected Return: Uncertain

Severino hasn't pitched this year but, but he was finally able to throw from a mound on Friday:

Luis Severino threw 23 pitches from the bullpen mound today and said he felt “better than I expected.” Mixed in a few changeups and two sliders. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) August 9, 2019

Consider that a positive sign. There's no clear timetable for Severino at this point, and as Randy Miller of NJ.com points out there may not be enough time for Severino to get stretched out as a starter. Might he return as a postseason bullpen weapon for the Yanks? That's potentially on the radar. Maybe, though, this promising mound session will accelerate Severino's recovery timeline.

Giancarlo Stanton LF • BA .290 R 4 HR 1 RBI 7 SB 0

Status: Strained PCL (10-day IL)

Expected Return: August-September

Stanton is still rehabbing but reportedly not close to resuming baseball activities.

Luke Voit 1B • BA .278 R 60 HR 19 RBI 54 SB 0

Status: Sports hernia (10-day IL)

Expected Return: Late September but could be done for season if surgery is needed

Voit recently had a cortisone shot and won't know if he can avoid season-ending surgery until this week.

Done for season

Miguel Andujar DH •

Status: Partially torn labrum (60-day IL)

Expected Return: Next season

Andujar is done for the year but the team is hopeful he'll be able to rehab enough over the winter to be ready for 2020.

Jacoby Ellsbury CF •

Status: Hip/foot/shoulder (60-day IL)

Expected Return: Unlikely

Ellsbury continues to struggle with various injuries that have kept him sidelined since 2017. It's presumed he's done for the year.