Yankees injury tracker: Severino and Stanton working their way back, plus an update on every player on the IL
New York continues to thrive despite never-ending injury issues
If you were to simply look at the AL East standings with no context, you might think that it has been a breeze this season in the Bronx. The Yankees hold a big lead in the division and appear as though they might cruise to their first division title since 2012.
But context is important when discussing these 2019 New York Yankees, especially because their success is made all the more impressive when you consider some of the hurdles they've had to leap over since Opening Day. New York has been forced to overcome injuries and absences from a plethora of players -- often very key pieces -- all season long, and all the while they've rarely missed a beat.
In total, the Yanks have seen 27 different players hit the Injured List this season -- more than an entire roster of players who have served a stint on the IL! There have been 34 total stints on the IL for Yankees players this year, an absolutely preposterous number for a team that has spent most of the year in first place.
This Yankees team has done a tremendous job of sticking to a "next man up" mentality, refusing to throw in the towel when some of their more important pieces have been hit by the health bug. Instead, some unexpected names have emerged and become improbable contributors as they've found success in the opportunities that injuries have provided to them.
And they'll need to continue to prove they're a deep, resilient team because they're certainly not out of the woods yet. After a first half in which they survived absences from a huge collection of key pieces, including but not limited to Giancarlo Stanton, Luis Severino, Dellin Betances and Aaron Judge, the Yankees are still bogged down with a large list of injured players.
Let's take a look at which New York players are currently out of action and when they're due to return down the stretch as the playoffs inch closer.
Nearing return
Status: Lumbar spine strain (10-day IL)
Expected Return: August
Hale has resumed throwing after his back injury and is now eligible to be activated at any time.
Still rehabbing
Status: Elbow inflammation (60-day IL)
Expected Return: Unknown
Barrett was moved to the 60-day IL in June and there's no current timetable for his return.
Status: Shoulder impingement (60-day IL)
Expected Return: September
Betances threw a bullpen session Thursday and will do so again shortly. He is moving through his throwing program with no hiccups and is expected to make his debut before the playoffs start.
Status: Left plantar fascia tear (60-day IL)
Expected Return: Unknown
As of last week, Bird still wasn't doing baseball activities and was "nowhere close" to a return.
Status: Fractured bone in right wrist (10-day IL)
Expected Return: Late August/early September
Encarnacion was placed on the IL after getting hit by a pitch in a game two weeks ago. He will be reevaluated again soon. The Yankees are optimistic he will return before the end of the regular season.
Status: Tommy John surgery/forearm strain (60-day IL)
Expected Return: September
Heller suffered a setback in his return from Tommy John rehab but he's back to throwing and could be an option in September.
Status: Shoulder inflammation (10-day IL)
Expected Return: Unknown
Holder recently admitted to pitching through shoulder discomfort for some time. He has been shut down and the Yankees have not given a timetable for his return.
Status: Flexor strain (10-day IL)
Expected Return: Unknown
There's no timetable for Hicks' return, though it was recently announced he won't need surgery. He will be shut down from throwing for another two weeks.
Status: Tommy John surgery (60-day IL)
Expected Return: September
Montgomery continues to work his way back from major surgery and recently through a simulated game. It's possible he will be part of the Yankees plans when the rosters expand in September.
Status: Knee inflammation (10-day IL)
Expected Return: mid-August
Sabathia is received a platelet-rich plasma and lubrication injection in his knee last week. He threw two bullpen sessions earlier this week and will be activated this Sunday.
Status: Rotator cuff inflammation/lat strain (60-day IL)
Expected Return: September
Severino hasn't pitched this year, but he has thrown from a mound several times, and is expected to face hitters this weekend. When the Yankees go to the West Coast next week, Severino will go to the team's spring training complex in Florida, and could begin a minor league rehab assignment soon thereafter.
Status: Strained PCL (10-day IL)
Expected Return: September
Stanton has started light baseball activities but is not yet running at full speed or with his full body weight. The Yankees expect him back after rosters expand.
Status: Elbow impingement (0-day IL)
Expected Return: Unknown
Tarpley recently admitted to pitching through an elbow problem the last few weeks. He is currently shut down and the Yankees have no given a timetable for his return.
Status: Sports hernia (10-day IL)
Expected Return: Late September but could be done for season if surgery is needed
Voit recently had a cortisone shot and has resumed baseball activities. He is progressing well and is optimistic he will avoid surgery. Voit is expected to begin a minor league rehab assignment when the Yankees head out to the West Coast next week.
Done for season
Status: Partially torn labrum (60-day IL)
Expected Return: Next season
Andujar is done for the year but the team is hopeful he'll be able to rehab enough over the winter to be ready for 2020.
Status: Hip/foot/shoulder (60-day IL)
Expected Return: Unlikely
Ellsbury continues to struggle with various injuries that have kept him sidelined since 2017. It's presumed he's done for the year.
