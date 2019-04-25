Yankees injury update: Giancarlo Stanton suffers setback; Clint Frazier undergoes MRI
Yep, the news in the Bronx continues to get worse
The New York Yankees have been decimated by injuries this season. They've still managed a winning record thus far despite presently having 12 players -- most of them core contributors -- on the injured list. The good news is that catcher Gary Sanchez returns Wednesday night, but that's outweighed by yet another dose of bad news.
First, there's this regarding slugger Giancarlo Stanton, who's been sidelined with a biceps injury since April 1. The biceps is healed, but now he's developed a shoulder issue:
The Yankees had been hoping that Stanton would be able to return soon, but per Hoch he now won't be back before May 3, when the Yankees return home from their current West Coast swing. Needless to say, Stanton's power will be a welcome presence in the lineup, but for now it's uncertain when said presence will be in said lineup.
The Yanks would not have been able to withstand the loss of Stanton -- and, more recently, Aaron Judge -- if not for the contributions of young outfielder Clint Frazier, who's batted .324/.342/.632 with six home runs in 18 games. Frazier, though, injured his ankle on Monday night while sliding, and it's not yet healing as hoped. Now here's this:
Obviously, it's not a good sign that Frazier required an MRI, and the hope now is that he'll be able to avoid the IL -- especially since the Yankees aren't going to be getting back any outfielders right away.
