Yankees injury updates: Aaron Judge close to swinging a bat; Didi Gregorius on rehab assignment

Despite losing 738 days to injury, 109 more than any other team, the New York Yankees sit in first place on Memorial Day. They are 34-18 with a plus-65 run differential. The Yankees are two games up on the Rays in the AL East and only two games behind the Twins for the best record in baseball.

At the moment the Yankees have 15 -- 15! -- players on the injured list, including nine players on the 60-day injured list. Here is the list of injured Yankees:

The Yankees are currently without their two best starting pitchers (Paxton and Severino), their two best outfielders (Judge and Stanton), their starting (Gregorius) and backup (Tulowitzki) shortstops, their starting third baseman (Andujar), their top setup man (Betances), and various others. And yet, they sit in first place. It is pretty remarkable.

The injury updates are slowly becoming positive, however. Aaron Hicks returned to the lineup a little more than a week ago after starting the season on the injured list with back soreness, and, in recent days, several injured Yankees have taken steps toward returning to the team. Here's the latest on New York's injured stars.

Judge may begin swinging a bat this week

It has been 37 days since Judge took a swing and suffered what was described as a significant oblique strain. Last week he started playing catch and tracking pitches, and this week he hopes to begin swinging a bat. Judge provided the update himself during a recent YES Network interview:

"We'll see, maybe when we get back home to New York (on Monday), maybe get a chance to start swinging it off a tee or something like that," Judge said. "... That's what the real test is going to be, swinging. If I'm swinging and I feel no pain, then we can start moving forward, and hopefully get back here pretty soon."

Judge and the Yankees have declined to give a firm timetable for his return -- the Yankees have basically stopped giving timetables for anyone's return because they've had so many injuries and setbacks -- but oblique injuries tend to heal slowly. Even if does begin swinging a bat this week, Judge is likely still several weeks away from rejoining the lineup.

Gregorius on rehab assignment

Gregorius has completed the "rebuild strength" portion of his Tommy John surgery rehab and is now in "get in baseball shape" mode. He played in a handful of extended spring training games last week and started an official minor league rehab assignment with New York's High Class-A affiliate Saturday. Sir Didi is 2 for 7 with a home run in two rehab games.

Sunday afternoon manager Aaron Boone said Gregorius will move his rehab up to Triple-A on Tuesday, and could be there for a week or two before joining the Yankees. Not surprisingly, Gregorius will be an everyday player when he returns. From Dan Martin of the New York Post:

"I think when he comes back, he'll be essentially ready to play every day," Boone said. "He'll get a day off a week here, especially with our situation. We really like our depth a lot. But when he comes back and is ready to go, he's coming back as a regular."

The Yankees have received strong work from second baseman DJ LeMahieu (114 OPS+), shortstop Gleyber Torres (130 OPS+), and third baseman Gio Urshela (126 OPS+) this year. Once Gregorius returns, he figures to take over his usual shortstop position with Torres sliding over to second and LeMahieu moving into a super utility role where he plays everyday at a different infield position.

Paxton could return Wednesday

Following a 60-ish pitch extended spring training start Friday, Paxton will see a doctor Monday and could be given the thumbs up to start Wednesday's game. Paxton did admit to still feeling discomfort in his knee, so his activation will depend on whether it is something he can pitch through without making it worse. From Zach Braziller of the New York Post:

"I threw my bullpen [Sunday] and it felt the best it has felt since going on the IL," he said. "As long as it's not going to be a thing where I can make this thing worse by pitching on it, then I feel like I'm ready to go. We'll see if the doctor clears me. "I just don't want to go out there and put myself in jeopardy of tearing something. Then I'm out for three months or something like that. If I can come back and I'm told I'm not going to injure myself worse, and just pitch through some discomfort, I can do that."

Including Monday, the Yankees have used reliever Chad Green as an opener three times in the last eight days. If Paxton is not cleared to rejoin the rotation during the doctor's visit, the Yankees will have to use another opener/spot starter in his place on Wednesday. Paxton has missed three weeks with inflammation in his push-off knee.

Severino could start throwing this week

New York's starters have a 3.81 ERA this season, fourth lowest in the American League and seventh lowest in baseball, despite Severino not throwing a single pitch. He went down with shoulder inflammation in spring training, then managed to strain his lat during his rehab work.

Similar to Paxton, Severino will see the doctor Monday and could be cleared to start a throwing program. From NJ.com's Brian Fonseca:

"I think potentially as early as (Tuesday)," Boone said of when Severino can start throwing. "Obviously, it's been a while so that (process) starts with catch and then building him up and begin stretching him out, but it's good he's at the point where he feels ready to move forward with that. We'll see how it goes with the doctor today."

Severino told Fonseca it has "been a while" since he felt any discomfort in his shoulder or lat. GM Brian Cashman recently admitted the Yankees do not expect Severino back until the All-Star break, which is a reasonable timetable should he be cleared to throw Monday. Severino will need a few weeks to build arm strength and then a few weeks worth of rehab games to get back up to speed. Getting cleared to throw is the first step in that process.

Betances resumes throwing

Like Severino, Betances has not pitched at all this season after being shut down with shoulder inflammation in spring training. He started a throwing program last month, but had to be shut down again after suffering a setback. Betances resumed playing catch last week and, on Monday, he threw off a mound for the first time.

Betances threw a bullpen 25 fastballs off the mound. #Yankees — Kristie Ackert (@ByKristieAckert) May 27, 2019

For all intents and purposes, Betances is where he would be at the very beginning of spring training. A few fastballs off the mound and that's it. Eventually he'll be cleared to start throwing breaking balls, and if that goes well, rehab games will follow. Because he's a reliever and further along with his throwing program, Betances figures to return several weeks before Severino, barring no further setbacks.