Yankees injury updates: Giancarlo Stanton could return next week; Mike Tauchman likely done for the season

The New York Yankees, who entered Monday tied with the Houston Astros for the best record in baseball, received some good news and bad news as it pertains to their outfield situation. We'll begin with the bad news (because we're jaded like that): Mike Tauchman, the 28-year-old rookie surprise, is likely done for the season due to a strained calf:

Mike Tauchman has a Grade 2 calf strain. He will miss six to eight weeks. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) September 9, 2019

Tauchman is set to miss six-to-eight weeks, and with there being less than three to go in the regular season -- well, you get it. Perhaps he can return sometime in the postseason, should the Yankees advance to the American League Championship Series or the World Series.

Tauchman, acquired in a small springtime trade, had hit .277/.361/.504 (128 OPS+) with 13 home runs in just under 300 plate appearances. Prior to this season, he'd hit .153/.265/.203 in 69 career trips to the plate with the Colorado Rockies. It goes without writing but we'll write it anyway: There was no real reason to believe he'd perform quite this well. Even the most optimistic of Tauchman supporters though he could develop into a reserve outfielder -- not someone who was on pace for a six-WAR campaign over a full season's worth of at-bats.

As for the good news … it's nothing major -- just former MVP Giancarlo Stanton possibly returning to the lineup as soon as next week:

Giancarlo Stanton could be ready to rejoin the Yankees during their homestand next week, Aaron Boone says. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) September 9, 2019

Stanton hasn't played since June 25 and has missed 135 of the Yankees' 144 games so far. In 38 plate appearances this season, he's hit .290/.421/.419 with one home run.

Previously, it had been reported that Luis Severino hopes to pitch for the first time this season in the majors during New York's final homestand. Said stretch is slated to run from Sept. 17-22. Stanton and Severino, if they do return, will have a limited time to get back into game shape ahead of the postseason.