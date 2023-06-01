The New York Yankees have enjoyed improved fortunes of late. Coming into Tuesday night's series finale against the Mariners, the Yankees have won four straight and are 19-9 for the month of May. The good news for the pinstripers doesn't stop there, though, as manager Aaron Boone on Tuesday provided encouraging injury updates on three key contributors.

According to Boone, veteran slugger Giancarlo Stanton, third baseman Josh Donaldson, and right-handed reliever Tommy Kahnle could all be activated in time for the interleague road clash with the Dodgers that begins on Friday. All three players will accompany the team to Los Angeles in advance of potential roster moves.

The most notable of these is Stanton. The 33-year-old power threat this season has a slash line of .269/.296/.558 (130 OPS+) with four home runs in 13 games. He's been out since the middle of April with a strained hamstring. Stanton is of course no stranger to injuries, particularly those of the soft-tissue variety. That said, his power potential will be a welcome presence back in the Yankee lineup. While Stanton still sees time at the outfield corners from time to time, he's a primary DH these days. Indeed, Boone says Stanton will likely be confined to DH detail while he works back up to being able to patrol the outfield on occasion.

Donaldson, 37, has been out since early April with a hamstring strain of his own. His return will give Boone some roster flexibility in the infield, but it increasingly appears that Donaldson's days as a productive hitter are over. Prior to his injury, Donaldson was off to a 2 for 16 start this season, and he's coming off a 2022 campaign -- his first with the Yankees -- in which he put up an OPS of just .682.

As for the 33-year-old Kahnle, he's been out since February because of biceps tendinitis. He also missed most of last season while working his back from Tommy John surgery and then coming down with a forearm inflammation. Kahnle was generally healthy and effective in 2019, but it remains to be seen how much injuries and age have diminished his effectiveness.

The Yankees enter Tuesday night's game with a record of 34-23 and in third place in the tough American League East.