Yankees' J.A. Happ becomes second MLB player to get hand, foot and mouth disease this season
First Noah Syndergaard and now the newly-acquired Yankees starter J.A. Happ. What's going on here?
Just nine days ago, news broke that Mets starter Noah Syndergaard had been placed on the disabled list with hand, foot and mouth disease. It was a bit jarring, because the disease generally only happens in children under five years ago. As I noted at the time, even on the Mayo Clinic website description, it reads like it's only possible to happen with children.
And now MLB has a second case. Newly-acquired Yankees starter J.A. Happ has hand, foot and mouth disease.
What in the world is going here?
The Yankees have said publicly that Happ's case is a mild one and he should be good to go for his scheduled start Saturday against the Red Sox.
Hand, foot and mouth disease causes symptoms like fever, sore threat, rashes and more. It's a short-term issue that should be cleared up pretty soon and, again, the Yankees say it's a mild case.
Happ, 35, is 11-6 with a 4.05 ERA (105 ERA+), 1.15 WHIP and 132 strikeouts in 120 innings this year. The Yankees got him from the Blue Jays last week. He's made one start with the Yankees and he only gave up one runs on three hits in six innings.
