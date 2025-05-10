New York Yankees outfielder Jasson Domínguez became the youngest player in franchise history to record a three-homer game on Friday night, achieving the feat as part of a 10-2 victory against the Athletics (box score). Domínguez drove in seven runs as part of his eventful evening, including four on an eighth-inning grand slam that completed the hat trick.

Here's said home run in all its moving picture glory:

"Tonight was special," Dominguez told reporters afterward. "When I hit the third one, I was telling myself, 'No way. There's no way.'"

Domínguez, at 22 years and 91 days old, bested the previous record holder by more than three months. That individual? Joe DiMaggio, who swatted three home runs at the age of 22 years and 200 days back in 1937. Here's the rest of the top five:

Jasson Domínguez vs. Athletics on May 9, 2025 (22 years, 91 days) Joe DiMaggio vs. Browns on June 13, 1937 (22 years, 200 days) Tony Lazzeri vs. White Sox on June 8, 1927 (23 years, 184 days) Ben Chapman vs. Tigers on July 9, 1932 (23 years, 197 days) Mickey Mantle vs. Tigers on May 13, 1955 (23 years, 205 days)

After Friday's slugfest, Domínguez is now batting .250/.339/.463 with five home runs and three stolen bases on the season. It's worth noting that he's continued to struggle from the right side of the plate, hitting just .128/.244/.308 in 45 attempts. For reference, he's hit .319/.392/.551 with four of his five home runs when he's batted from the left side.

With the win, the Yankees are now 22-16 on the season. They'll enter Saturday with a three-game advantage over the Boston Red Sox in the American League East.