New York Yankees outfielder Jasson Domínguez was carted off the field on Thursday after he collided with the outfield wall while making a catch against the Texas Rangers. The play took place in the top of the first inning during the rubber match between the two teams at Yankee Stadium.

After the game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Domínguez will head to the injured list and miss "a few weeks" after suffering a sprain in his left shoulder. Domínguez was also in concussion protocol. In his place, the Yankees will summon power-hitting outfield prospect Spencer Jones, reports the New York Post. Jones, New York's first-round pick in 2022, is hitting .258/.366/.592 with 11 home runs in 33 Triple-A games this season, albeit with 46 strikeouts. He's hit six home runs in his last eight games, so Jones is in the middle of a hot streak.

Here's a look at the play:

"The concussion testing so far is negative, so that's good. We'll obviously continue to monitor that," Boone said after the game. "He's got a low grade -- minor -- AC sprain of his left shoulder. That'll put him on the IL and that could be a few weeks. That's what we're dealing with right now."

The first batter of the game, Brandon Nimmo, drove a Paul Blackburn cutter 375 feet to left field, and Domínguez was able to secure the ball for the out despite his violent collision with the wall in left. Domínguez was down for several minutes after making the catch as trainers attended to him on the field and manager Aaron Boone looked on nearby. He was eventually able to rise to his knees as trainers continued to evaluate him. Domínguez was carted off the field, but he was able to walk to the cart under his own power.

Jasson Dominguez NYY • CF • #24 BA 0.200 R 3 HR 1 RBI 4 SB 0 View Profile

The 23-year-old Domínguez, one of the Yankees' most promising young players, was recently recalled from Triple-A when starting pitcher Luis Gil was placed on the injured list. The move also came not long after DH Giancarlo Stanton was placed on the injured list with a calf strain. In nine games and 32 plate appearances since returning to the Bronx, Domínguez is batting .200/.250/.367 (70 OPS+) with one home run and a pair of doubles. Last season, Domínguez played 123 games for the Yankees and for a time looked primed to land a starting job for the team in 2026. However, the returns of Trent Grisham and Cody Bellinger, who had been free agents, forced Domínguez back to the minors to start the season.

"He's put himself in the mix," Boone said about the possibility of calling Jones up. " ...The signs have been encouraging."

The Yankees were 9-2 winners on Thursday and now own a 26-12 record and a slim lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East standings.