Yankees rookie Jasson Dominguez arrived on the scene a week ago to significant hype and he hasn't disappointed. Most of the rest of the team disappointed on Friday, though, as the Brewers blew the Yankees out and increased their lead in the NL Central.

The game was scoreless heading to to the bottom of the third when Dominguez went deep. Again. Here it is:

That was the fourth home run in seven games for Dominguez and that's very likely an MLB record. Dominguez is only 20 and he's the youngest player in all the available data (going back to 1901, via Katie Sharp) to hit a home run in four of his first seven career games.

That gave the Yankees a 2-0 lead, but it was all Brewers from there. Yankees starter Luis Severino would leave the game with a left side injury and that could cost him some money, as he's set to be a free agent after the season.

Let's focus on the winning team, though, shall we?

The Brewers didn't score in the first three innings, but they put up eight runs the rest of the way. It was the ol' "death by a thousand papercuts" offense, for the most part. The Brewers did get a two-run homer from Willy Adames in the fourth inning to tie the game, but it was three doubles and a bunch of singles that propelled them to victory. The Brewers pounded out 16 hits in all, tying a season high. (They also had 16 hits on June 7 and Aug. 3.)

It's been a big two days for the Brewers, even though they didn't play on Thursday. They saw their lead shrink to 1 1/2 games over the Cubs after Wednesday's action, but the Cubs lost on Thursday and Friday while the Brewers prevailed here, pushing the lead in the NL Central back up to three games.