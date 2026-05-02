Thanks to PitchCom and ABS, there is more technology on the field than ever before in baseball history. That said, players still aren't allowed to wear AirPods and listen to music during a game.

On Friday, Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. confirmed that no, he did not actually have an AirPod in his ear during a game earlier this week after a social media post went viral showing Chisholm had something in his ear. That something turned out to be a piece of cotton, which Chisholm used to muffle sound after a ground ball deflected into his ear on Monday.

"It gave me an ear ache for like three or four days ... Right now, I'm feeling better. My right ear was ringing for like three days," Chisholm told The Athletic. "... I think (the viral video) is not smart at all. I think no umpire would let it go through. No coach would let that happen. You know what I mean? And you would have seen a phone in my back pocket or something. I mean, AirPods don't reach that far."

Here's the play where the ground ball deflected off Chisholm's glove and into his ear:

"I feel like everything I do is on the media. I don't mind it," Chisholm added (via The Athletic). "If you guys love me that much, s---. I don't mind it. I have no problem with it."

Chisholm did not miss any games with the injury and he did not appear to have any cotton in his ear Friday night, four days after taking the ball to the ear.

A free agent after the season, Chisholm is hitting .205/.288/.330 through 31 games this season. He is 7 for 31 (.290) with three home runs in his last eight games following a dreadful start.

Friday's win (NYY 7, BAL 2) improved the Yankees to 21-11. They have the American League's best record and run differential.