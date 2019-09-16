Yankees legend Mariano Rivera receives Presidential Medal of Freedom from Donald Trump

Hall of Fame Yankees closer Mariano Rivera received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday.

"Mariano Rivera has made extraordinary contributions to American sports, culture and society," Trump said during the presentation ceremony at the White House. "He is the most dominant relief pitcher in the history of baseball. And more than that, he has lived the American dream and shines as an example of American greatness for all to see."

Just now: President @realDonaldTrump awarded the Medal of Freedom to baseball legend @MarianoRivera!



"He has lived the American Dream and shines as an example of American greatness for all to see." pic.twitter.com/I4bdemhf7J — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 16, 2019

.@MarianoRivera shares his story of learning English as a young professional athlete: "I was the happiest man in baseball." 🇺🇸⚾ pic.twitter.com/XKHsa2fye1 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 16, 2019

Established by John F. Kennedy in 1963, the Presidential Medal of Freedom is awarded for "an especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace, cultural or other significant public or private endeavors." It is one of the highest and most prestigious civilian awards.

Rivera, a 13-time All-Star and five-time World Series champion, was the first player ever unanimously elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. Rivera holds the MLB record for most career saves (652).

Rivera is the fourth athlete to receive a Presidential Medal of Freedom this year, joining Tiger Woods, Bob Cousy and Jerry West.