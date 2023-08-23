The Washington Nationals beat the New York Yankees, 2-1, Tuesday night in Yankee Stadium. It was a game that saw three solo homers account for all the scoring, with the difference being a CJ Abrams shot for the Nationals in the top of the eighth.

The two teams are going in totally different directions right now. The Nationals are 13-6 in August and 22-14 since the All-Star break. The Yankees have lost nine games in a row and that's the big story here.

This now marks the Yankees longest losing streak since 1982. That 1982 team featured Dave Winfield, Goose Gossage, Ron Guidry, Dave Righetti and Willie Randolph. A 21-year-old prodigy named Don Mattingly debuted that season. The top grossing movie at the time? E.T. That's how long ago it was the last time the Yankees lost nine games in a row.

Not only that, the Yankees are approaching the worst losing streak in franchise history.

The 1908 Yankees had a 12-game losing streak. There was an 11-game losing streak in 1913 and one that stretched between 1911 and 1912. Then there are eight different nine-game losing streaks, including this current one. That makes this current streak one of the 11 longest losing streaks in Yankees history.

They aren't even making things interesting, either. They haven't had a lead since last Monday. That's six straight games with no leads, which ties the longest such streak in the majors this season and the Yankees' longest such stretch since 2000.

By way of reminder, the Yankees haven't had a losing season since 1992 and they haven't finished in last place since 1990. They are currently 60-65 and in last place.