Yankees' Luis Severino nearing return, hopes to make 2019 debut during team's final homestand

The New York Yankees have been without ace Luis Severino all year due to lat and shoulder concerns. Yet with less than a month to go until the playoffs, there's reason to believe he could still make an impact. According to Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News, Severino is hopeful he can return to the roster ahead of the Yankees' final homestand -- scheduled to start on September 17 and conclude on September 22, a week before the season ends.

Here's what Severino said, per Ackert:

"Of course. I would see how I feel after the second one. If I see all my pitches working good, I would think after that, if they want me to throw another one down there, I would do it," Severino said before Tuesday night's Yankees game against the Rangers at the Stadium. "But I think after that, if I feel good, I think I would like to pitch in games."

Severino anticipates making two more rehab appearances before he would be activated. Thus far, he's made just one rehab outing, tossing an inning on Sunday. Not that results matter, but he yielded two runs on three hits (one being a homer) on 33 pitches.

It's unclear how the Yankees would use Severino upon his return to the active roster, but he would require additional time to stretch out if they have designs of using him as a starter.

Severino, 25, has emerged as one of the better starters in the American League. He's finished in the top-10 in Cy Young Award voting in each of the last two falls, and has improved his career ERA+ to 123 over 96 big-league appearances.