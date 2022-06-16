The New York Yankees have placed right-hander Luis Severino on the COVID-19-related injured list, ensuring that he will not make his scheduled start against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night, the club announced hours before first pitch. Clarke Schmidt will take the ball in Severino's place, while Ryan Weber will replace him on the active roster.

Severino, 28, has performed well in 11 starts this season. He's posted a 2.80 ERA (135 ERA+) and a 4.73 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 61 innings. Severino had earned Cy Young Award consideration for his work during the 2017-18 seasons earlier in his career, but had subsequently missed most of the 2019-21 seasons because of injury. This year, then, has served as a welcomed return to his old form.

Schmidt, for his part, has also appeared in 11 games this season, albeit entirely out of the bullpen. He's accumulated a 3.26 ERA (118 ERA+) and a 1.50 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 19 innings. He hasn't thrown more than 40 pitches in an outing this season since a rehab appearance in early May, suggesting he'll be limited in how many innings he can give the Yankees on Thursday night.

That helps to explain why New York promoted Weber to join the big-league roster, as he can help provide length out of the bullpen. Weber has made eight appearances (four starts) with the Yankees' Triple-A affiliate this season, amassing a 2.95 ERA and a 15.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 21 innings. He's a journeyman type who has made appearances in the majors with five different clubs, most recently last season as part of the Seattle Mariners.

The Yankees will enter Thursday's game looking to complete a three-game sweep of the Rays. New York will come into play with an 11-game advantage over Tampa Bay in the American League East.