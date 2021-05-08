The New York Yankees haven't yet had first baseman Luke Voit in their lineup this season following offseason knee surgery, but that should change over the coming days. Ahead of Saturday's game versus the Washington Nationals, manager Aaron Boone told reporters Voit is expected to rejoin the lineup early next week, according to Lindsey Adler of The Athletic.

Voit, who led the majors with 22 home runs last season, has spent the week rehabbing with the Yankees' Triple-A affiliate. In three games, he's notched four hits (including a home run and a double) in nine at-bats. Voit has batted .279/.375/.543 (144 OPS+) with 57 home runs in 213 games since joining the Yankees as part of a deadline trade with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2018.

The Yankees, 16-16 on the season, are likely to be overjoyed by Voit's return. New York has already started four players at the cold corner this year, including DJ LeMahieu, Mike Ford, the now-retired Jay Bruce, and, most recently, Miguel Andújar, who received the nod on Friday after being recalled in response to third baseman Gio Urshela's knee injury. Collectively, those four have produced the third-lowest OPS (.491) among first-base situations, ahead of only the Seattle Mariners and the Cleveland ball club.

Once Voit returns (and Urshela heals), the Yankees should be able to strengthen their lineup at second base, too, by moving LeMahieu there on a permanent basis. In doing so, the Yankees would be phasing out the injured Rougned Odor, who had hit .164/.271/.361 in 70 plate appearances before spraining his knee this week.

The Yankees will complete their series against the Nationals on Sunday before taking Monday off. They'll then begin a 10-game road trip with stops in Tampa Bay (three games), Baltimore (three), and Texas (four). The Yankees entered Saturday a game behind the Rays for second in the American League East, and three and a half games behind the Boston Red Sox for the division lead.