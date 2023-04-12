Wednesday afternoon's series finale between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees (GameTracker) featured some early instant replay chaos. The bottom of the first inning appeared to end when Aaron Hicks made a sliding catch in center field and doubled José Ramírez off second base before Steven Kwan crossed the plate, keeping a run off the board.

Players from both teams exited the field following the inning-ending double play and each team's television network went to commercial break. When they returned, the umpires were conferencing, and eventually they allowed the Guardians to challenge the Hicks catch. Replays showed he trapped the ball and eventually the call was overturned, and no outs were recorded.

Here's the play:

Under the new pace of play rules managers must immediately inform the umpires they want to look at the play, and they then have 15 seconds to formally request a review. Obviously more than 15 seconds had passed before the umpires went to replay (there was an entire commercial break!). Needless to say, Yankees manager Aaron Boone went ballistic, and was ejected for arguing.

And to be clear, the Guardians challenged the play. It was not an umpire-initiated review.

The inning continued after the double play was overturned and the Guardians went on to add a second run and take a 2-0 lead before the first inning was completed for real. Cleveland sent three more batters to plate and forced Yankees starter Clarke Schmidt to throw an additional 10 pitches following the delayed replay.

MLB quietly eliminated protests prior to the 2021 season. Here is Rule 7.04:

Protesting a game shall never be permitted, regardless of whether such complaint is based on judgment decisions by the umpire or an allegation that an umpire misapplied these rules or otherwise rendered a decision in violation of these rules.

Protests were allowed when a team believed a rule had been misapplied and, if the protest was successful, the game would be replayed from the point of the protest. The Yankees could have argued the replay rules were misapplied when the Guardians were allowed to challenge after such a long wait, but alas, protests are no more.