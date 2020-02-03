Yankees manager Aaron Boone makes perfect Super Bowl LIV prediction
Boone tweeted a congratulatory message to Andy Reid after the game
Super Bowl LIV was, if anything, unpredictable. Well maybe to everyone except New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, that is. Twenty-seven minutes before Sunday's kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium, Boone went to Twitter to announce his prediction for the big game. Boone expected an 11-point victory for Kansas City: Chiefs 31, 49ers 20.
About four hours later, the scoreboard in Miami matched perfectly with Boone's tweet.
Boone's forecast proved correct after looking bleak most of Super Bowl 54. The Chiefs trailed by 10 points midway through the fourth quarter -- and then Patrick Mahomes went supernova. The Chiefs quarterback -- and son of former MLB player Pat Mahomes Sr. -- threw for touchdowns on back-to-back possessions to give his team a 24-10 lead. Damien Williams then sealed Kansas City's win (and Boone's prediction) by rushing for a 38-yard touchdown with 1:20 remaining.
Boone didn't take much of a victory lap after the game. He tweeted a congratulatory message to Chiefs coach Andy Reid and shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming baseball season.
Now entering his third year as manager, Boone led New York to the playoffs in each of his first two seasons. Yankees fans, though, hope his newfound clairvoyance translates to a World Series win. The Yankees, like the Chiefs were in Super Bowl LIV, are favorites to win it all in 2020.
Boone's Yankees begin spring training this month in Tampa, Florida.
