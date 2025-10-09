NEW YORK -- Aaron Boone is now 0 for 8 as manager of the New York Yankees. The Yankees lost Game 4 of the ALDS Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium, and were eliminated from the playoffs by the AL East rival Toronto Blue Jays (TOR 5, NY 2). The Blue Jays are going to the ALCS and the Yankees are going home. New York has yet to win a World Series in Boone's eight seasons as manager.

Despite another championship-less season, Boone said he expects to turn in 2026, noting his contract runs through 2027. He signed a two-year extension after the Yankees lost the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers last year.

Yankees eliminated from MLB playoffs: Could Brian Cashman, Aaron Boone's stability be part of the problem? Mike Axisa

"No," Boone said flatly after Game 4 when asked if has reason to believe he won't be back next season. "I'm under contract, so I don't expect anything."

Boone, 52, is 697-497 (.584) in eight seasons as Yankees manager with three division titles and one pennant. After another season without a title, though, it's fair to wonder if New York's stability is becoming stagnation. The players change and the results stay the same. The Yankees cannot get over the hump and win the World Series. Boone of course shoulders some blame.

"The ending's the worst, right?" Boone said. "Especially when you know you have a really good group and a group of guys that really came together so well at the right time, the final couple months. This was a team. It's a team that played for one another, did a lot of really good things, and we got beat here."

Owner Hal Steinbrenner and general manager Brian Cashman are strong backers of Boone, and those are the two people you want in your corner. You can never rule out a managerial change, though Boone does seem fairly secure. The Yankees contend every year and the people making the decisions like him. That could be reason enough to keep him.