New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone spoke with the media on Monday afternoon, days after the organization exercised a club option on his contract for the 2025 season. As a result, Boone will return for at least an eighth year at the helm for the Yankees -- even after receiving ample blame for the World Series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Boone, 51, is no stranger to criticism. He's faced plenty of it throughout his tenure as skipper, all the while guiding the Yankees to a .584 regular-season winning percentage for his career. Of course, postseason success has largely eluded Boone, with him amassing a 22-23 record in October, including an 8-6 mark this year.

Naturally, Boone was asked about that defeat. He noted that falling short of winning a title is always accompanied by pain, and that "the reality of doing this is that pain never goes away," based not only on his own experience, but also conversations he's had with former players and other personnel.

Here are three other takeaways from Boone's press conference

1. No extension talks yet

There were reports before Boone's option was picked up that the Yankees could look to extend his contract this offseason. There's plenty of time for that to transpire, but Boone said on Monday that he's yet to discuss an extension with the Yankees

It should be noted that the Yankees tend to allow their personnel to reach the end of their contracts before talking turkey on a new deal. That's been the case with general manager Brian Cashman, as well as star players like Aaron Judge and Derek Jeter.

In other words, it's possible that Boone manages this season without any written assurances concerning the next.

2. Will attend Soto meeting

Arguably the most pressing matter on the Yankees' offseason agenda is their attempt to retain free-agent outfielder Juan Soto. Boone confirmed on Monday that he'll be part of the organization's recruiting effort when owner Hal Steinbrenner and company meet with Soto and agent Scott Boras in the coming weeks.

The New York Mets are the other team thus far confirmed to have a meeting scheduled with Soto and Boras.

Soto, 26, was recently ranked by CBS Sports as the winter's top available free agent.

3. Staff changes coming

Just because Boone is returning to the Yankees dugout in 2025 doesn't mean the rest of his staff will do the same. He acknowledged that one or two changes will be made this winter, though he noted he wasn't ready to reveal what or who that involves.