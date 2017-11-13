Yankees Manager Rumors: Boone, Meulens next in line for interviews; Ausmus passes
The Yankees will next speak to a pair of former Yankees
The New York Yankees have paused their ongoing manager search until after the general manager meetings conclude on Thursday.
Once the process resumes, Brian Cashman will be talking to a couple of former Yankees about the job: ESPN announcer Aaron Boone and San Francisco Giants bench coach Hensley Meulens, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post:
Aaron Boone and Hensley Meulens will be in the next wave of candidates interviewed to succeed Joe Girardi as Yankees manager, The Post has learned.
Boone has never coached or managed before but did spend the 2003 season with the Yankees as a player. Nonetheless, the Yankees are supposedly "intrigued" by the potential that his charisma -- the same that helped him land a broadcasting career -- can transcend his inexperience. Of course, Boone comes from a baseball family: His grandfather Ray, father Bob, and brother Bret each played in the majors.
Meulens, on the other hand, played for the Yankees from 1989-1993 had spent the last several seasons as the Giants hitting coach before being moved to the bench coach role this winter. He has managerial experience stemming from winter ball and the World Baseball Classic, and has a preexisting relationship with Didi Gregorius, per Sherman.
Former Detroit Tigers skipper Brad Ausmus, meanwhile, apparently won't be interviewing for the gig, desiring instead to take a year off:
The Yankees have also reportedly interviewed their own bench coach, Rob Thomson, and Eric Wedge, who has managed both the Cleveland Indians and Seattle Mariners. It's unclear how many more individuals the Yankees intend to talk to before making a decision.
