Yankees managerial rumors: Jerry Hairston Jr. the latest name to surface
Hairston spent part of a season with the Yankees in 2009
Earlier in the week, the New York Yankees announced manager Joe Girardi would not return. Various names have been tied to the Yanks' managerial post since -- our own Mike Axisa looked at about a dozen candidates -- but on Saturday a new one surface: Jerry Hairston Jr.
Here's what Ken Rosenthal reported:
Hairston, 41, has served as a television analyst for SportsNet LA since retiring as an active player. He comes from a baseball family: his brother Scott, father Jerry, grandfather Sam, and uncle Johnny are among those to suit up for big-league duty.
Hairston played in parts of 16 big-league seasons, during which he hit .257/.324/.368. His 45-game stint in pinstripes saw him hit .237/.352/.382 with two home runs.
It's worth noting, if only for trivial purposes, that Hairston was named in the Mitchell Report. He never failed a test for performance-enhancing drugs, however, and other players named -- including Matt Herges and Ryan Franklin -- have since gained employment in coaching or developmental roles, suggesting it's by and large a non-issue for clubs.
