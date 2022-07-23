New York Yankees reliever Michael King is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering a fractured elbow during his appearance on Friday night against the Baltimore Orioles, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. The right-hander departed the game in the eighth inning after being in apparent discomfort following a pitch.

King, 27 years old, was in the midst of a breakout season for the Yankees. In 33 appearances entering Friday, he'd amassed a 2.34 ERA (163 ERA+) and a 4.13 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Coming into the season, King had accumulated career marks that included a 4.70 ERA (91 ERA+) and a 2.54 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

King will join a number of other key Yankees relievers on the injured list. New York is already operating without Zack Britton, Miguel Castro, Chad Green and Ron Marinaccio. The Yankees have previously stated they hope Britton can return in August from the Tommy John surgery he underwent last September.

That collection of injuries will likely motivate the Yankees and top executive Brian Cashman to make at least one bullpen addition between now and Major League Baseball's Aug. 2 trade deadline. CBS Sports listed a number of relievers as part of our top 30 trade candidates, including David Bednar (Pittsburgh Pirates), Daniel Bard (Colorado Rockies), Michael Fulmer (Detroit Tigers), and former Yankee David Robertson (Chicago Cubs). It's unclear if the Yankees have or will express interest in any of those individuals, though it stands to reason they'll at least check in.

After Friday's 7-6 win, the Yankees boast a 65-30 record on the regular season. That record was good for a 12-game lead in the American League East. The Yankees have also tallied the best run differential in the majors.