New York Yankees utility player Miguel Andújar was the victim of an assault on Wednesday that included him being robbed at gunpoint, according to a report from ESPN Deportes' Juan Arturo Recio. The incident occurred at his farm in San Cristóbal of the Dominican Republic, with the perpetrators firing three shots, hitting one individual (a relative of Andújar's) in the finger.

Andújar was not struck by any of them, though he was beaten. He is, nevertheless, expected to arrive in Tampa, Florida tomorrow for the start of spring training, according to Newsday's Erik Boland. (The relative who was shot is also believed to be in stable condition.)

The assailants reportedly stole jewelry from Andújar that was estimated to be worth $7,000. They also stole Andújar's father's vehicle. Police have since found the abandoned SUV, and they have obtained security camera footage from the farm to aid with their investigation. At least 10 individuals are believed to be under investigation for the robbery and the assault, according to Listin Diario.

Brendan Kuty of NJ.com noted that "the Yankees did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment."

Andújar has appeared in 232 career games with the Yankees, amassing a batting line of .278/.309/.469 (109 OPS+). He finished second in American League Rookie of the Year Award voting back in 2018. He was expected to compete for a bench job this spring, having appeared in a career-high 37 games in the outfield last season.