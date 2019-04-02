Yankees' Miguel Andujar reportedly has torn labrum and may undergo season-ending surgery

Third baseman Miguel Andujar became the ninth Yankees player to hit the injured list Monday, and his injured shoulder is reportedly worse than initially feared. Here are the details from Bryan Hoch:

Miguel Andujar has a small labrum tear in his right shoulder. He will be treated conservatively for two weeks, but season-ending surgery is on the table. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) April 2, 2019

Andujar sustained the injury while diving into a bag. As Hoch notes, the club isn't making any snap decisions with regard to surgery, but it's possible Andujar will be lost for the remainder of the season.

That would be a huge loss. The 24-year-old Andujar is coming off a 2018 season in which he racked up 27 home runs and 47 doubles and finished second in the AL Rookie of the Year balloting. Given the Yankees' hopes that Andujar could improve defensively, he might have been even better in 2019.

The Yankees have infield depth, and that will especially be the case once Didi Gregorius returns from Tommy John surgery perhaps in June, but the potential loss of such a powerful presence in the lineup could be keenly felt in the tough AL East.