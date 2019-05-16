Yankees' Miguel Andujar will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

Yankees third baseman/DH Miguel Andujar will soon undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder, the club announced Wednesday night. Andujar will undergo the procedure on Monday.

Andujar, 24, had already been on the IL. While he put up disappointing numbers across a span of just 12 games this season, he's coming off a 2018 campaign in which he hit 27 home runs, put up an OPS+ of 127, and finished second in the AL Rookie of the Year balloting. Given Andujar's defensive struggles and this major injury to his throwing arm, his future at third base may be uncertain. Whatever the case, Andujar's power upside will be missed for the balance of the 2019 season.

As for the Yankees, who are dealing with an inordinate number of injuries right now, Gio Urshela will continue manning third base, and the recently acquired Kendrys Morales (obtained from the Athletics in exchange for cash or a player to be named later) will function as half of a DH platoon.