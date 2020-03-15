Yankees minor leaguer tests positive for coronavirus, team quarantines all MiLB players for two weeks

An unnamed Yankees prospect has tested positive for coronavirus. The team confirmed the diagnosis to multiple reporters, including MLB.com's Bryan Hoch on Sunday. The player, who is in the minor leagues, became the first known MLB-affiliated player to test positive for the virus that was recently declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization.

The player has been in quarantine since Friday morning, after he first showed symptoms, GM Brian Cashman told reporters. According to the club, the player in question was never at Steinbrenner Field but was present at a minor-league spring training complex.

The Yankees will be quarantining all their minor leaguers for two weeks, and Cashman on Sunday told reporters that the club's minor league facility would be closed through March 25. Cashman also said the team's major-league facilities will remain open for players, at least for the time being, on a limited basis.

The Yankees voted unanimously as a team to remain at their spring training complex in Tampa earlier this weekend before the positive test result was announced.

This first case involving a baseball player occurs as MLB and the Players' Association continue talks on how teams will proceed in light of the spreading contagion. MLB is expected to provide further guidance and mandates on Monday.

Coronaviruses are a large group of viruses that can cause illnesses as minor as a cold, or as serious as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), according to the World Health Organization. The virus can cause symptoms including fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But while some patients only show mild symptoms and recover, others have developed life-threatening complications, such as pneumonia, CBS News reports.

CBS News has the latest updates about the virus, which has affected various sports globally and in the United States and has caused more than 4,200 fatalities worldwide. Here at CBS Sports we have running updates on how sports leagues are responding to coronavirus.