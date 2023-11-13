The New York Yankees have named James Rowson their new hitting coach, the team announced Monday. Rowson, a native New Yorker, replaces Sean Casey, who recently announced he would not return in 2024 so he could spend more time with his family.

Rowson, 47, is no stranger to the Yankees organization. He spent nine seasons coaching in New York's minor-league system (2006-11 and 2014-16), and is said to be close with star outfielder Aaron Judge. Rowson has also filled the hitting coach role for the Chicago Cubs, Minnesota Twins, and the Detroit Tigers, with whom he spent the 2023 season.

Rowson is New York's third primary hitting coach in the last calendar year and their fourth in the last three years. The Yankees fired former hitting coach Dillon Lawson in July -- Lawson was the first coach to be fired by the Yankees during the season since 1995 -- and replaced him with Casey, the longtime MLB first baseman.

Though it wasn't entirely the fault of Lawson or Casey, the Yankees' offense disappointed throughout the 2023 season. Switching from one to the other did not cure what ailed their bats, either. Under Lawson, the Yankees hit .231/.301/.410 and averaged 4.4 runs per game; under Casey, they hit .221/.307/.381 and averaged 3.8 runs per game. Rowson, then, might have his work cut out for him unless the Yankees secure some offensive upgrades this winter.

The Yankees still must now hire a new bench coach for Aaron Boone's staff after the New York Mets hired Carlos Mendoza as their new manager on Monday.