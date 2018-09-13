Yankees need to find some answers in a hurry as AL wild-card race tightens up

It's been over a month since Aaron Judge last played in a game for the New York Yankees. New York has played 44 games without their starting right-fielder, posting a .568 winning percentage in that stretch versus a .621 winning percentage overall.

The Yankees need Judge more than ever right now since the team is currently fighting to hold onto their home-field advantage for the American League Wild Card Game, with only a two-game lead over the Oakland Athletics. The A's have been baseball's hottest team this summer, leading the league with a 54-21 record since June 21.

The importance for Judge's return isn't just because their lineup could use a much needed boost, both in morale and offense, but it's mainly because they have to host the Wild Card Game so that they're not flying out west to play Oakland and then coming back East to face the Boston Red Sox.

In the month that the Yankees were without Judge, the A's were able to creep back up into the wild-card standings. New York has averaged 4.9 runs per game in their Judge-less stretch versus 5.2 runs per game when Judge is in the lineup. Oakland ranks fifth in the league with 4.84 runs per game, but in their last three games, their average is 6.

Think Aaron Boone misses Aaron Judge?



"I talk to him and sometimes at night I'll write his name in the lineup when I'm screwing around, for fun." — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) September 11, 2018

The Yankees haven't just suffered without Judge in the lineup, they've also struggled with their starting pitching. Luis Severino has been completely off since the All-Star break. Over his last 11 starts, Severino has a 6.83 ERA and a 4-5 record. He was crushed in 2 2/3 innings against the A's his last time out, giving up five earned runs.

New York's rotation is not at all what the team had in mind at the start of the season. It all started to go downhill when it was announced that Jordan Montgomery was undergoing season-ending Tommy John surgery. When you throw in Sonny Gray's meltdowns and rookie pitchers who may have not been ready for the spotlight, you're left with a very shaky rotation in Severino, Masahiro Tanaka, CC Sabathia, J.A. Happ and Lance Lynn.

Even after attempting to recover and rebuild their pitching staff in time for the postseason, the Yankees just haven't been the same team without Judge. He leads the team in homers (26), runs scored (70), on-base percentage (.398), slugging average (.548), OPS (.947), and walks (68). Judge is tied with Stanton for the team lead in RBI with 61.

Aaron Judge hits a long BP homer #Yankees pic.twitter.com/pTlWgoT52h — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) September 11, 2018

There is no timetable for Judge's return as the pain in his right wrist (chip fracture) continues. He took swings in batting practice on the field on Tuesday, hitting several long home runs.

The Yankees have to try and get it together, with or without Judge, because it doesn't look like the A's (8-2 in their last 10) are slowing down any time soon.