Yankees no longer have too many outfielders as Aaron Hicks hits disabled list

Remember when the New York Yankees entered camp with too many outfielders? These days, they're having trouble keeping five on the active roster.

On Friday, the Yankees placed Aaron Hicks on the disabled list due to a strained intercoastal muscle. In a corresponding move, the Yankees recalled Billy McKinney from Triple-A, the team announced.

Hicks is the third Yankees outfielder to hit the DL since spring, joining Jacoby Ellsbury (strained oblique) and Clint Frazier (concussion). Factor in first baseman Greg Bird (foot surgery), and the Yankees are down four hitters -- two or three of whom could've been in the lineup any given day.

It's a rough break for Hicks, who enjoyed a breakout 2017. Last season, he hit .266/.372/.475 with 15 home runs and 10 stolen bases. Those marks resulted in a 122 OPS+. Hicks had a good Opening Day, too, going two-for-four with a pair of strikeouts.

Hicks's absence means the Yankees will have to install Brett Gardner as their center fielder. Gardner was expected to see some action in center anyway.

As for McKinney, he was part of the Aroldis Chapman trade. His prospect shine has dulled in the year and a half since, and in '17 he hit .277/.338/.483 between Double- and Triple-A. Expect to see McKinney get some action in the corner outfield as well as at first base versus righties.