Yankees offense gets big September boost with McCutchen trade, a healthy Sanchez and Judge on horizon

The Yankees, heading into Saturday's game, have had a tough homestand so far. Against the bottom-dwelling White Sox and Tigers, the Yankees have gone 2-3 so far. They aren't in danger of missing the playoffs or anything, but they started the homestand down six games to the Red Sox with six head-to-head games remaining. The three losses this week constitute missed opportunities.

Saturday is September 1, and the Yankees have a new look. Andrew McCutchen makes his Yankees debut and he's leading off. In the five-hole is catcher Gary Sanchez, who was activated from the disabled list earlier in the day.

Sanchez isn't having a great year, but we've seen the talent before. He's fully capable of getting hot enough to carry an offense down the stretch. Two years ago, he hit 20 homers in 53 games. Last season, he hit .278/.345/.531 with 33 homers and 90 RBI in 122 games.

McCutchen isn't going to carry an offense or anything, but he posted a 110 OPS+ with 15 homers and 13 steals with the Giants. He's now in a more hitter-friendly environment and, at the top of the order, is tasked with getting on base. He has a .357 OBP, which plays well in this lineup.

The addition of McCutchen helps cover up for the lineup's biggest hole: the absence of Aaron Judge. He's been out since getting hit with a pitch on the wrist in late July. There remains a slight possibility that Judge won't make it back, but manager Aaron Boone Friday made it sound like that is a remote possibility:

"I think we're still very optimistic (of Judge's return)," Boone said (via NJ.com). "It's obviously taken a little longer than we originally thought, but the plan is -- and belief is -- that he'll be back. When that is, we're not quite sure, but he'll be back, hopefully with plenty of time to get ready as we go down the stretch."

When Judge is ready, he'll need to get right back to facing MLB pitching, because the minor-league season only lasts to Labor Day. Still, it's unlikely the Yankees will be playing meaningful games by late September. They are 7 1/2 games back of the Red Sox and 4 1/2 games up on the A's for the first AL wild card.

For now, Sanchez and McCutchen give them a shot in the arm, but Judge remains a question mark. In order for a deep playoff run, they could sure use the best version of each.