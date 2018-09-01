Yankees offense gets big September boost with McCutchen trade, a healthy Sanchez and Judge on horizon
One month of the season is left and the Yankees are looking to get right
The Yankees, heading into Saturday's game, have had a tough homestand so far. Against the bottom-dwelling White Sox and Tigers, the Yankees have gone 2-3 so far. They aren't in danger of missing the playoffs or anything, but they started the homestand down six games to the Red Sox with six head-to-head games remaining. The three losses this week constitute missed opportunities.
Saturday is September 1, and the Yankees have a new look. Andrew McCutchen makes his Yankees debut and he's leading off. In the five-hole is catcher Gary Sanchez, who was activated from the disabled list earlier in the day.
Sanchez isn't having a great year, but we've seen the talent before. He's fully capable of getting hot enough to carry an offense down the stretch. Two years ago, he hit 20 homers in 53 games. Last season, he hit .278/.345/.531 with 33 homers and 90 RBI in 122 games.
McCutchen isn't going to carry an offense or anything, but he posted a 110 OPS+ with 15 homers and 13 steals with the Giants. He's now in a more hitter-friendly environment and, at the top of the order, is tasked with getting on base. He has a .357 OBP, which plays well in this lineup.
The addition of McCutchen helps cover up for the lineup's biggest hole: the absence of Aaron Judge. He's been out since getting hit with a pitch on the wrist in late July. There remains a slight possibility that Judge won't make it back, but manager Aaron Boone Friday made it sound like that is a remote possibility:
"I think we're still very optimistic (of Judge's return)," Boone said (via NJ.com). "It's obviously taken a little longer than we originally thought, but the plan is -- and belief is -- that he'll be back. When that is, we're not quite sure, but he'll be back, hopefully with plenty of time to get ready as we go down the stretch."
When Judge is ready, he'll need to get right back to facing MLB pitching, because the minor-league season only lasts to Labor Day. Still, it's unlikely the Yankees will be playing meaningful games by late September. They are 7 1/2 games back of the Red Sox and 4 1/2 games up on the A's for the first AL wild card.
For now, Sanchez and McCutchen give them a shot in the arm, but Judge remains a question mark. In order for a deep playoff run, they could sure use the best version of each.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Braves done in by worst call of season
On Thursday, Mike Foltynewicz was called for a balk for spitting
-
MLB DFS, Sept. 1: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
MLB odds, picks, best bets for Sept. 1
Stephen Oh has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge Saturday
-
MLB Friday: Turner leads Dodgers to win
Keep it right here for all of Friday's MLB action
-
Brewers get Granderson from Blue Jays
The Brewers continue to aggressively bolster their roster
-
Josh Donaldson traded to Indians
The former All-Star and MVP is headed to Cleveland